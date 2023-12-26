$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Although no one took home the $660 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas, there were a couple of big winners here in Pennsylvania.

According to Powerball’s Draw Results, someone in Pennsylvania is one of three people who won $1 million by matching all five white balls. The other $1 million winners are in California and New Hampshire.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, three other players in the state matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, winning $50,000 each.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Oct. 11.

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday is now worth an estimated $685 million.

