$1M winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Fayette County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at a local sports bar and grill.

Foster House II on One Cook Road in Washington Township will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the “$1,000,000 Winnings” ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Pennsylvania Lottery said scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the lottery and its retailers do not know where the tickets will be sold.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group