1st egg of 2024 laid in Hays bald eagle nest

PITTSBURGH — An eagle has laid an egg in the Hays bald eagle nest in Pittsburgh.

According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, the egg was laid Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Now that there is an egg in the nest, an adult bald eagle will stay on the nest constantly to incubate the egg.

Adult eagles will take turns on the nest, never leaving it unattended.

When an adult eagle stands up, it can be seen rolling the egg to keep a constant temperature within the egg.

Click here to see the feed from the nest cam.

