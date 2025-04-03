2 arrested for deadly 2022 home invasion in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been arrested in a 2022 home invasion that left one man dead and a woman injured in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

Deonte Kidd, 30, and Le’Juane Powell, 31, have been charged with criminal homicide in the death of 52-year-old-Victor Sawyer.

On Nov. 10, 2022, Police and medics were called to the 100 block of Zara Street. Sawyer was found stabbed to death inside the home. A woman suffered significant injuries to her face.

In addition to criminal homicide, Kidd is charged with conspiracy, burglary, robbery-inflict serious bodily harm, possession of a firearm prohibited, unlawful restraint, and recklessly endangering another person.

Powell is charged with conspiracy, burglary, rape, robbery, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint, possession of a firearm prohibited and recklessly endangering another person.

Kidd was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Powell was already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group