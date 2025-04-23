2 boys, 12, accused of causing up to $20K in damage at New Castle Area School District stadium

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Two crimes were committed at the New Castle Area School District during the same weekend. The first was through the Junior/Senior High School loading dock doors.

Now, investigators say those same two people are accused of a break-in at an Ellwood City high school last month.

Jacob Rible, 20, is accused of breaking into the school with a 15-year-old and stealing $400 and used vapes.

“I can’t believe these people came in and stole used vapes, but they did,” Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said.

Rible is now in the Lawrence County Jail, charged with several crimes, including burglary.

But the superintendent said - this was not the only break-in at the school district this weekend!

Two 12-year-olds are accused of breaking into their football stadium and causing $10,000-20,000 in damage.

“They did over $10-$20,000 worth of damage,” Dr. Paladina said. “It was quite a bit of damage by two 12-year-olds, and it occurred on Easter Sunday.”

New Castle Police Chief David Cumo called the incident disappointing.

“Obviously, we don’t want our kids getting in trouble and ruining their future at such a young age, especially just with a bad decision,” he said. “I can see kids messing around and doing a little bit of trouble, vandalism here and there, but this was definitely more than the norm.”

Chief Cumo said one of the boys is a current 6th-grade student, the other a former student.

He said they threw paint on locker room walls, destroyed an equipment shed and even ran a golf cart into fences.

“It’s just a shame. The mother is appalled, we are appalled, but there’s no excuse for it,” Dr. Paladina said. “There’s absolutely no excuse, and we intend to set an example.”

Chief Cumo said felony juvenile charges were filed against the kids. They could be required to do community service, get probation or even be placed at a juvenile facility.

