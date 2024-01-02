2 bricks of suspected heroin found hidden on man’s body following traffic stop in Verona

VERONA, Pa. — Verona police pulled over two men in a busy Giant Eagle parking lot just before Christmas for a traffic violation, but the stop quickly turned into a drug investigation.

A criminal complaint alleges the driver of the Ford F250 was Fred Crawford III, and the passenger was Antoine Smith Jr.

The court document says as an officer approached the truck, he smelled marijuana from the driver’s side. The officer then located several containers of medical marijuana inside the truck, but neither man had a medical marijuana card.

The documents further state that Smith Jr. gave the officer two fake names. Police then learned he was wanted on a Pennsylvania State Parole violation for narcotics and gun violations.

Both men were taken to the police station to be searched. Crawford was searched and released.

The complaint states that because Smith Jr. had previous narcotic distribution convictions, the officer thought Smith may have additional contraband on him, so he was strip searched. During that search, the officer found two bricks of suspected heroin/fentanyl wedged between Smith Jr.’s buttocks.

Smith is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges related to drugs, as well as fleeing to avoid police.

Crawford is also facing drug charges, fraudulent use of a registration plate and having counterfeit documents.

