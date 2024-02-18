2 bus stops eliminated on McKnight Road ahead of construction project

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Starting Sunday at 2 p.m., Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus stops along McKnight Road were no longer options bus riders could use.

The changes come a day before a huge road improvement project gets underway along the busy roadway.

>>> Year-long construction project on McKnight Road gets underway on President’s Day

“It’s kind of hard trying to catch the bus, and they keep changing all the routes around. Like today I didn’t even know where to get off. So it’s kind of confusing” said rider Jennifer Lynch.

Lynch takes a bus from Ross Township to downtown Pittsburgh five times a week. She says it’s hard to keep up with all the recent PRT changes.

>>> Pittsburgh Regional Transit reduces service on over 20 routes, ‘T’ lines

“And their app is totally off‚ they have a tracker app and it says it’ll be like nine minutes. But the bus will be there like nine minutes before the nine minutes, and you can’t catch it. It is a very big inconvenience,” Lynch said.

PRT eliminated inbound and outbound stops at both McKnight and Stevens Drive and McKnight and Brookview Lanes. These specific changes are due to a PennDOT improvement project on the roadway.

>>> Residents worried about bus stop elimination on McKnight Road

“People are gonna be late for work; it’s going to be a big inconvenience,” Lynch said.

Riders are instead encouraged to use stops at Nelson Road and Babcock Boulevard off McKnight Road.

Drivers and bus riders may need to add extra time to their commute and should expect lane restrictions along McKnight Road.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group