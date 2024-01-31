2 Butler VA Health Care system nurses recognized as ‘extraordinary’ with award from non-profit

BUTLER, Pa. — Two Butler VA Health Care System nurses were recognized for making “a profound difference” for their patients.

The health system said Jerry Dunn and Marice Baker, both RNs, were honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The person who nominated Dunn for the award met him while at the VA with their father. The nomination submission read in part, “Jerry, from day one, was kind, compassionate, and understanding. He always shows empathy and trust…. He has the ability to calm me and make me laugh. I truly know he loves his job and the people he takes care of.”

Baker was nominated by a veteran who says she went out of her way to take care of him because she noticed he wasn’t feeling well while picking up prescriptions. The nomination submission read in part, “Few people come along in life that resonate with you. She is the ONLY nurse who has always made me feel like I am the most important person in her world. I really cannot say enough about her and think she is the most deserving person for this award! She is one of a kind!”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by the family of a man died from a little-known auto-immune disease in 1999. They created the organization to recognize and thank nurses for making a difference for patients and patient families.

