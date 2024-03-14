2 charged in connection to McKees Rocks shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued for two men in connection to a shooting earlier this week in McKees Rocks.

Police charged Jordan Dotson, 31, and Maurice Ebore, 43, both of Pittsburgh, with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy and reckless endangerment for a shooting along Bell Avenue on Tuesday evening, when a man was shot in the legs.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene and reviewed surveillance footage to tie Dotson and Ebore to the shooting, according to the criminal complaints.

Dotson is also charged with a firearm violation.

