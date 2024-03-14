Local

2 charged in connection to McKees Rocks shooting

By WPXI.com News Staff

Stock photo of police lights. (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

An arrest warrant has been issued for two men in connection to a shooting earlier this week in McKees Rocks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man hurt in McKees Rocks shooting

Police charged Jordan Dotson, 31, and Maurice Ebore, 43, both of Pittsburgh, with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy and reckless endangerment for a shooting along Bell Avenue on Tuesday evening, when a man was shot in the legs.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene and reviewed surveillance footage to tie Dotson and Ebore to the shooting, according to the criminal complaints.

Dotson is also charged with a firearm violation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens near Monroeville after crews secure downed wires
  • ‘Complete devastation’: Man, woman killed in Crescent Township house explosion
  • Worker dies after AirPods are dropped under conveyor at golf cart plant
  • VIDEO: Historic Blizzard of ‘93 hit Pittsburgh 31 years ago
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read