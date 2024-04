Lincoln Jr./Sr. High School and Hartman Upper Intermediate in the Ellwood City Area School District will operate on a flexible instruction day on Monday due to heating issues in those buildings.

North Side Primary and Perry Lower Intermediate will operate as usual, on their regular schedule, the superintendent said.

