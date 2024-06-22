2 flown to hospital after car crashes into garage in Fayette County

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were flown to a local hospital after a car crashed into an auto garage in Fayette County on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Swift’s Auto Sales along Stone Church Road in Redstone Township at 6:10 p.m.

There’s no word on how badly the victims were hurt.

Redstone Township police are handling the investigation.

