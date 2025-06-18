2 Homewood streets to undergo traffic calming projects in effort to make them safer for students

PITTSBURGH — Two streets in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood are next in line for traffic calming measures, with the aim of making them safer for students who are walking to and from school.

One project will take place along Murtland Street and the other on Hamilton Avenue.

The Murtland Street project is being done in collaboration with Westinghouse Academy. Crews will construct two speed humps, paint “No Parking” bump-outs to improve sight lines at intersections and upgrade existing crossings.

On Hamilton Avenue, the goal is to improve pedestrian safety at PRT stops. Crews will be installing a table and improving pedestrian crossings.

Mayor Ed Gainey said every student and neighbor should feel safe walking down their own street.

“These improvements on Murtland and Hamilton aren’t just about slowing down drivers — they’re about protecting lives, strengthening community, and making sure our streets put people first. Because when our kids are safe, we’re all safer," he said.

City officials say these streets were selected for projects because of seven crashes in the area between 2020-2022.

The construction is expected to take place on Wednesday. During the work, flaggers will be stationed to allow alternating traffic. There may be intermittent delays.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group