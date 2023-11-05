Local

2 hurt in crash while fleeing from police in Washington County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Washington County

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are in the hospital after a police chase and crash in Washington County.

The crash happened in Peters Township at the intersection of West McMurray Road and Oakwood Road just after midnight on Sunday.

911 officials tell Channel 11 that the car was fleeing from police when it crashed.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

