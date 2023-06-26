Local

2 shot in Knoxville overnight

By WPXI.com News Staff

Investigation Officers investigated an incident in the city's Knoxville neighborhood in the area of Bausman Street early Monday.

PITTSBURGH — Two people were shot in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood early this morning.

Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bausman St. and Ibis Way for a seven-round ShotSpotter notification.

They found two male victims. One had a gunshot wound to the arm and was listed in stable condition. The second had a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was listed as critical.

Officers rendered aid to both victims until medics transported them to a local hospital.

Their ages are not known at this time, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

