2 injured by glass due to gunfire at Monroeville apartment complex

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a Monroeville apartment complex on Monday night.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole tells Channel 11 that the department got a report of shots fired at the Deauville apartment complex around 11 p.m.

While officers responded to the scene, UPMC contacted the department to let investigators know two people, an unidentified man and woman, were injured by glass as a result of the gunfire.

There are no reports of anyone being shot during the incident.

Cole says multiple cars were damaged.

No one is in custody.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group