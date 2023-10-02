2 injured in Ross Township crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash in Ross Township Monday morning.

The crash on Peoples Township Road happened around 7:15 a.m. in front of T F Coran Co. and involved two vehicles.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer showed a blue sedan had severe damage to the driver’s side and a white SUV with damage to the driver’s side front wheel.

Dispatchers tell Channel 11 that two people were taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

