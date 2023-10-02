Local

2 injured in Ross Township crash

By WPXI.com News Staff

Peoples Rd crash

By WPXI.com News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash in Ross Township Monday morning.

The crash on Peoples Township Road happened around 7:15 a.m. in front of T F Coran Co. and involved two vehicles.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer showed a blue sedan had severe damage to the driver’s side and a white SUV with damage to the driver’s side front wheel.

Dispatchers tell Channel 11 that two people were taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Carrick neighbors hoping for change on a busy stretch after deadly dirt bike crash
  • Photos: Taylor Swift attends Chiefs-Jets game
  • Woman arrested after man is stabbed in Munhall
  • VIDEO: ‘Day by day he’s coming back to us’: Parents of Karns City quarterback share update on his condition
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read