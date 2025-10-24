2 injured in stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Police were called to the 7900 block of Frankstown Avenue just after midnight for a stabbing that stemmed from a fight between two men.

When officers arrived, they found a blood trail leading from a house and found one male with a large cut on his hand. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

A second person had a small cut to the head but refused to be taken to a hospital.

Public safety officials said the home was cleared and no other victims were found inside.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

