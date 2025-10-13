2 killed in Mercer County crash

LACKAWANNOCK, Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash in Mercer County on Friday evening.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of Mercer-West Middlesex Road in Lackawannock Township around 6:30 p.m.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said that James Leathe, 21, and Urie Blyer, 19, were killed in the crash.

According to a news release, Leathe was driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed going east, and crashed into a Toyota pickup truck that was traveling west and making a left turn.

Byler was a passenger in Leathe’s vehicle. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said they were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The occupants of the pickup truck were taken to an area hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.

