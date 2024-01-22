2 lanes outbound Parkway West to close during evening commute for ice removal

Two lanes of the outbound Parkway West will close for about an hour this evening for ice removal.

PennDOT says beginning around 3:30 p.m., the left two lanes between the Robinson Towne Center Boulevard (Exit 59) and Montour Run Road (Exit 58) interchanges will close.

Crews will work to remove ice from the center median barrier.

PennDOT is asking for drivers to slow down and use caution while driving through the area.

Right now, there are also major traffic backups on outbound I-279 due to a crash.

