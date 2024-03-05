2 local high school seniors named Coca-Cola Scholars

PITTSBURGH — Two seniors at local high schools have been named 2024 Coca-Cola Scholars.
Isaac Bernstein, a student at Upper St. Clair High School and Alekhya Buragadda, a student at South Fayette High School are two of 150 seniors nationwide to receive a $20,000 scholarship.
Both students will be honored during the Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta next month.
More than 100,000 students across the country applied for this scholarship.
“These 150 students, who were selected from an initial pool of 103,800+ applications from across the country, not only exemplify superior leadership, service, and academics, they are change agents, positively affecting others in their communities,” the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation said.
