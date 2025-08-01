2 local nursing home workers accused of abusing 89-year-old man with dementia

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — “Watching that video… It’s just absolutely unbelievable that someone could do that type of crime to an elderly person,” Lt John Leininger told Channel 11.

Lt. John Leininger with the South Fayette Police Department saw video from an 89-year-old man’s room at Celebration Villas of Lakemont Farm.

He told Channel 11, the video showed two employees, LaMont Deonta Mitchell, 29, of Pittsburgh, and Joseph Dexter Love, 28, of Pittsburgh, assaulting the elderly man, which kicked on the camera’s sensor to start recording.

“One of the actors is seen making physical contact with his hand to the victim’s face. And the second individual comes into the room later on, and is seen dragging that victim to the ground,” he added.

According to the criminal complaint, the video shows the two employees antagonizing the man, and Joseph smacking the victim on the top of his head.

Then, police say Lamont grabs the elderly man, throws him onto the ground, and drags him to the door.

“It’s absolutely disgusting and repulsive behavior,” Lt Leininger said.

When the incident was reported to the home’s director, investigators say he called police.

Channel 11 has also learned that the elderly man has dementia.

When we went to ask the facility director about the incident, we were asked to leave the property. We also reached out to the parent company, and never received a response.

“We don’t tolerate this type of crime in our community and we do everything within our power with the assistance from the District Attorney’s office to hold these people accountable for these crimes,” Lt Leininger said.

The two men are charged with misdemeanors and no longer work at the nursing home.

