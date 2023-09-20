Local

2 males critically injured in Mount Oliver shooting

By WPXI.com News Staff

Double shooting Two males were shot along Parkwood Road in Mount Oliver early Wednesday morning.

PITTSBURGH — Two males are in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Mount Oliver neighborhood.

Just before 4:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of Parkwood Road for reports of a shooting.

Officers found two male victims in the doorway of a home, one with gunshot wounds to the trunk area, and one with a wound to the midsection.

Both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera is live at the scene through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

Police are investigating.

