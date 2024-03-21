2 McKees Rocks residents charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Two residents of McKees Rocks were indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The one-count indictment named Vincent Pappaterra, 49, and Amber Bond, 37, as defendants.

According to the indictment, on or about Aug. 24, 2023, Pappaterra and Bond coerced and enticed a minor to engage in sexual activity, said United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan in a news release.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 10 years and up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

The Department of Homeland Security and Allegheny County Police Department conducted the investigation.

