2 men, 4 juveniles facing charges after drug raid on Lawrence County apartment

Two men and four juveniles are facing charges after a search warrant executed Wednesday on a New Castle apartment yielded illegal drugs.

Jeremiah Aly, Trayshawn Johnson-Myers and the juveniles were taken into custody by detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force and an agent from the Union Township Police Department.

After the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team entered the apartment at 1717 East Washington St., detectives conducted a search of the second-floor apartment and a total of 194 grams of suspected fentanyl, two rifles, a handgun and drug paraphernalia were located inside, according to the district attorney’s office.

More than $2,000 and 45 grams of suspected fentanyl were discovered in an unoccupied third-floor apartment.

Aly, Johnson-Myers and the juveniles, who were found hiding in a bathroom, are being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and will be lodged in the Lawrence County Jail, according to the district attorney’s office.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group