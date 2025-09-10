2 men accused of torturing man inside Sewickley home sentenced to prison

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Two men accused of spending hours torturing a man inside an Allegheny County home were sentenced.

Noah Storm Sadowski, 34, and Dylan Lee Morris, 31, will each spend up to 12 years in prison, court documents say.

They were sentenced on Monday.

Police said they handcuffed and gagged a man inside his Sewickley home last year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man attacked inside his Sewickley home speaks out about terrifying ordeal

The victim said the men put glue on his eyes, duct taped his mouth shut, handcuffed him, poked his body with knives, burned him with lit cigarettes and threatened to kill him during an hour-long attack.

The men pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, conspiracy and related counts in June.

