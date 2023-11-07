2 men arrested after Lawrence County home invasion turns into hostage situation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A home invasion on Miller Avenue in Union Township quickly turned into a hostage situation.

Two suspects, Demarkis Howell, 25, and Keshon Lee, 26, are now facing several charges for the crime.

Lee was on parole at the time of the invasion.

According to the criminal complaint, three home invaders, two of them armed with AK-47 assault rifles, came into the house around 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. That’s when investigators said the suspects tied up the homeowner at his hands and feet, held a gun to his head, then hit him over the head with it several times leaving a big gash.

At one point while the man was being held hostage, one of the suspects took him to a sporting goods store to sell his guns, but the store owner didn’t want them, according to the complaint.

A phone call to the victim’s mother helped turn the tide.

The affidavit said the homeowner called his mom saying, “I’m in trouble,” and “need $5,000 right now.” He went on to say, “This isn’t a joke,” and that he “messed up real bad.”

That homeowner’s mom then flagged down the police. A couple of hours later, several agencies, including the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, surrounded the home demanding they come out.

Howell and Lee were arrested. Police are still looking for the third suspect.

It’s unclear if the suspects and homeowner knew each other.

The victim’s girlfriend and another friend were also home at the time but were not hurt. The girlfriend’s mother met her at a market with $1,360 in an envelope to give to the suspect.

Police said two assault rifles the suspects allegedly used were found inside the home.

Lee and Howell were taken to the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond each. They both have a preliminary hearing on Nov. 14.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group