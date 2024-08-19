2 men arrested after shots fired, foot chase in Aliquippa, police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after shots were fired in Aliquippa Saturday.

Aliquippa police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Boundary Street at around 1:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A caller said she saw a white Jeep leaving the area after hearing something shatter.

An officer saw a Jeep matching the description in the 1200 block of McMinn Street. As the officer approached, an occupant ran away from the vehicle.

Officers ran after the man, who was seen grabbing his waistband during the chase, police said. He tried to hide in a ravine behind Paris Grill on Kennedy Boulevard but surrendered to officers.

The man, identified as Javihier Lowe, was found to have money, a digital scale, five 10mg Percocet pills and a loaded magazine for a Glock on his person, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, Javon Lewis, was also detained. A 10mm Glock 20 was found inside the vehicle. It had a Switch on the rear of the slide which made the pistol fully automatic.

Lower is charged with fleeing, multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis is charged with possession of a firearm without a license.

