2 men arrested in Hill District investigation

PITTSBURGH — Two men were arrested and guns and drugs were recovered Wednesday in the Hill District following an investigation.

As officers were taking Rama Davenport-Grant, 18, into custody, Sha-Ron Rue, 30, ran from the area and fired several shots in the air in an attempt to distract police, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Davenport-Grant was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, resisting arrest and evading arrest or detention.

Rue was charged with persons not to possess, possession with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence and multiple counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Two guns and narcotics were recovered, according to the report.

Detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group