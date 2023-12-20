2 men charged after alleged assault at Seven Springs resort

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — Two men are behind bars after an alleged assault at Seven Springs resort.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset, troopers responded Seven Springs, specifically to a building that houses employees, for reports of a physical domestic assault on Dec. 18 just before 3:30 a.m.

State police said both men, 27, appeared to be extremely intoxicated and had physical evidence consistent with an assault.

Both men were arrested for simple assault and harassment and are being housed in the Somerset County Jail.

