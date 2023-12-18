2 men charged after North Huntingdon bank robbery

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after a bank in North Huntingdon was robbed.

Key Bank along Ronda Court was robbed around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Charles Wesley Williams, of North Braddock, and Steven Andrew Schaffner, of Turtle Creek, are both charged in connection to the robbery.

Both Williams and Schaffner were arrested and denied bond. They are in the Westmoreland County Prison.

