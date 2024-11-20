2 men federally charged in vandalism of Squirrel Hill synagogue

PITTSBURGH — Two men are facing federal charges in connection to vandalizing a Squirrel Hill synagogue over the summer.

The Department of Justice said Mohamad Hamad, 23, and Talya Lubit, 24, spraypainted Chabad of Squirrel Hill in July and then targeted the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

The words “Jews 4 Palestine” and an inverted triangle were spraypainted onto the exterior of Chabad, the criminal complaint said.

Investigators say Hamad referred to himself as a “Hamas operative.”

Leading up to the vandalism, prosecutors say Hamad and Lubit planned their vandalism over text and discussed selecting “Jewish targets.”

Both men face a total sentence of two years in prison, a fine of $200,000 or both. They were released on $50,000 unsecured bonds.

