2 men fight Pittsburgh convenience store owner after he refuses to sell CBD product, police say

PITTSBURGH — Two men were arrested Sunday evening after an incident at a convenience store in downtown Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were sent to Ravi’s, a convenience store on the 900 block of Liberty Avenue, around 9:35 p.m. for a reported robbery and fight.

The store owner told police he refused to sell a CBD product to two men under the age of 21, and they began physically fighting him.

The owner claimed once the fight moved to the sidewalk in front of the store, the men showed him they had a gun with an extended magazine.

The two men ran after the fight, but police caught up with them at Exchange Way and Garrison Place. Police say a gun was not recovered when the men were arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.

