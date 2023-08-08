2 men prevented from taking guns onto flights on 1 day at Pittsburgh International Airport

Two men were prevented from taking guns onto their flights at Pittsburgh International Airport Monday.

A Slippery Rock man was stopped with a loaded gun by Transportation Security Administration officers and later in the day, a resident of Pittsburgh was stopped with a .380 caliber gun and a magazine loaded with eight bullets in his backpack.

The incidents were not related.

The Pittsburgh man was cited by police because he did not have a firearm permit. He told officials he forgot that he had his gun and ammunition in his backpack, according to the TSA. The gun was confiscated and the man faces a federal financial civil penalty of up to $15,000.

“The frequency in the number of travelers bringing guns to our checkpoints continues to be alarming,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Our officers are doing a tremendous job staying vigilant while screening travelers during this peak summer travel period. These marked the 23rd and 24th guns we have stopped here at Pittsburgh so far this year. Nationwide, our TSA officers have prevented more than 3,000 guns from being carried onto flights. Remember, carrying firearms to security checkpoints slows down the security lines for everyone. If you’re flying this summer — or any time of the year — it is vitally important to know that the items you have in your carry-on bag are allowed through our security checkpoints.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group