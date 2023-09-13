2 men sentenced to life without parole in 2022 shooting death of toddler in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two men were sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for a shooting that killed a toddler in downtown Pittsburgh last year.

Markez Anger and Londell Falconer Jr. were sentenced Wednesday morning.

The two were trying to target someone else when they drove by a car near PPG Place and shot into it in May 2022.

Instead, they killed 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas, who was in his car seat in the backseat of the vehicle.

The intended target, Hezekiah Nixon, was arrested a few months after the deadly shooting as a suspect in a funeral home shooting on the North Side where six people were shot.

Markez Anger was the shooter and Londell Falconer was the driver.

