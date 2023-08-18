2 officers dragged by car trying to stop suspect spotted with missing girl, police say

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two Harmar Township Police officers were reportedly dragged by a vehicle while trying to arrest a man.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday morning outside of the Hampton Inn and Suites. Officers were searching for a Cleveland man who was reportedly with a 15-year-old runaway.

Police found Perry Williams and the teen in a car at that hotel. They attempted to arrest Williams and say he started the vehicle and pulled away, while the officers were inside the car’s doorways, dragging them.

The criminal complaint says both officers were struck and dragged for ‘several minutes’. Williams is also accused of ramming his vehicle into multiple parked cars and a police cruiser.

He was pepper sprayed and tased before the officers say he stopped the car.

Police say Williams did not stay silent, reportedly saying, “Just [expletive] kill me. I’m not going to jail. They’re going to put me in jail for 20 years for what the [expletive] I did”.

Harmar Township Police were not available for comment.

