2 Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bill to allow recreational marijuana use

By WPXI.com News Staff

2 Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bill to allow recreational marijuana use FILE - Marijuana plants grow at a secured growing facility in Washington county, N.Y., May 12, 2023. An NCAA medical committee believes it is time to remove marijuana from the governing body's list of banned drugs. It also thinks drug testing should be limited to performance-enhancing substances. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced a bill to allow recreational marijuana use in the state.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, senators Dan Laughlin (R-Erie County) and Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) introduced the bill on Thursday.

If passed, the bill would allow people aged 21 and older to use marijuana recreationally statewide.

The legislation would include provisions for enforcing DUIs and the pursuit of illegal markets.

There would also be deterrence efforts to keep marijuana out of children’s hands and ban marketing toward kids.

Recreational marijuana is legal in D.C. and 23 other states, including New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

Gov. Josh Shapiro backs legalizing it, but other lawmakers have mixed feelings on their support of the measure.

