2 Pennsylvanians win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing

By WPXI.com News Staff

PA Lottery PA Lottery (Pennsylvania Lottery/Pennsylvania Lottery)

PITTSBURGH — Two Pennsylvanians won $10,000 in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the two players matched four out of the five winning numbers and the Mega Ball for a $10,000 prize.

Fifty-five players matched four of the five numbers to win $500.

Thousands of other players in Pennsylvania matched fewer numbers, winning money ranging from $2 to $200.

