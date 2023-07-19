2 Pennsylvanians win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing

PITTSBURGH — Two Pennsylvanians won $10,000 in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the two players matched four out of the five winning numbers and the Mega Ball for a $10,000 prize.

Fifty-five players matched four of the five numbers to win $500.

Thousands of other players in Pennsylvania matched fewer numbers, winning money ranging from $2 to $200.

Click here for more details.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group