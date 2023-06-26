2 people charged in connection to large marijuana growing operation in Monessen

MONESSEN, Pa. — Two people are facing charges in connection to a large marijuana growing operation in Monessen.

According to a news release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney, Sydney Sayles, of McKeesport, and Jaamayl Crosby, of Monessen, are both facing charges.

Investigators said they intercepted communication between Sayles and Crosby from inside the Westmoreland County Jail.

In May, Sayles was reportedly seen on video showing Crosby numerous marijuana plants. Sayles was allegedly taking care of the plants in a room at Crosby’s residence. Crosby was an inmate at the time.

During the call, detectives said Crosby showed the video of the room to other inmates.

Another day, Sayles and Crosby were allegedly communicating again about the plants, making comments about how the crop is growing.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on June 12.

Detectives found 20 pounds of marijuana growing inside the home, within reach of a child.

Sayles and Crosby are both facing drug-related charges. They are also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

