2 people escape house fire in Washington County

CROSS CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people escaped after their house caught on fire in Washington County early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Maple Road in Cross Creek Township.

The chief told Channel 11 that the call initially came in as a chimney fire. When crews arrived on scene, the whole back side of the home was on fire.

Two adults inside, who both have handicaps, were able to make it out of the home.

No one was injured.

