Two people were able to escape a duplex fire in Plum on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Elwood Avenue.

Fire officials told Channel 11 that a cat died in the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is investigating.

