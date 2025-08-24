2 people hospitalized after reported fight involving machete in Fine View

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a fight in Pittsburgh’s Fine View neighborhood that led to two people being hospitalized Sunday.

Public safety officials say that police were called to Graib Street around 3:50 p.m. for reports of a fight involving a machete.

Police arrived to find a man with a laceration on his arm, who declined medical treatment.

Another man had a laceration on his head, and a woman had been hit in the back of the head with a metal object. Both of them self-transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

Two vehicles were damaged when their tires were slashed during the incident.

Two actors fled the area, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing into the incident, which is believed to be domestic-related.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group