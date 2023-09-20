2 people hospitalized after rollover crash in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Whitehall Wednesday morning.

According to Whitehall police, the three-vehicle crash happened on Route 51 near Maxwell Drive at 7:26 a.m.

One of the cars rolled over in the crash and one person was trapped in their car, police said.

Two people were taken to local hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash. There’s no word on their conditions.

