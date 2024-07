ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least two people were hurt when a car crashed into Chartiers Creek on Friday night.

The crash happened along West Steuben Street in Robinson Township just before 11 p.m.

First responders from several area departments responded to help with the rescue.

There is no word on how badly anyone was hurt.

