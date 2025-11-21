2 people injured after vehicle crashes over embankment in Baldwin

Two people are injured after a vehicle crashed over an embankment in Baldwin.
Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the area of Gary Drive and Schuette Road at 7:25 p.m.
Medics took two people to a hospital from the scene, dispatchers say.
The vehicle was safely removed and towed from the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
