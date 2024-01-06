Local

2 people injured after vehicle rolls over in Ross Township

Two people were injured after a vehicle rolled onto its side in Ross Township. (Bauerstown Volunteer Fire Department/Bauerstown Volunteer Fire Department)

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured after a vehicle rolled onto its side in Ross Township.

Firefighters say the crash happened on Church Road during Saturday’s snowstorm.

The roof of the vehicle had to be cut off to rescue two people who were trapped inside.

Members of the Bauerstown Volunteer Fire Department said they had firefighters staffed at the station in preparation for the dangerous conditions caused by the snow.

Eight firefighters responded to the crash from that department.

The two people who were trapped inside were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

