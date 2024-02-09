2 people injured in crash on I-70 east in Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after an early morning crash on I-70 in Washington County.

The crash happened at around 7 a.m. on I-70 eastbound in South Strabane Township near Murtland Avenue, Washington County dispatch said.

Two people were injured in the crash. There’s no word on their conditions.

Traffic was restricted in the area due to the crash. Traffic cameras show the restrictions have been lifted.

