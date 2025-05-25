2 people injured in crash on I-70 near Belle Vernon Bridge

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured in a crash on I-70 near the Belle Vernon Bridge.

The Rostraver Township Fire Department said units were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 West near Exit 41. This is near the Belle Vernon Bridge.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday.

Photos of the crash show a car crashed into the back of an SUV.

Firefighters said Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services took two people to hospitals.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

