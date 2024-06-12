2 people injured in Rostraver Township crash

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured in a car crash in Rostraver Township Tuesday.

Rostraver Central Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the crash happened on Rehoboth Road.

Crews used the Jaws of Life to extricate one person from the car, the post said.

One person was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter. Another person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There’s no word on either of their conditions.

