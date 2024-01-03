2 people taken to hospital after car crashes into Whitehall Dairy Queen

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Two people were taken to local hospitals after a two-car crash where one hit a Dairy Queen in Whitehall.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and fire units responded to the 2700 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard at 7:11 p.m.

Our crew at the scene saw two damaged cars at the scene.

Whitehall Fire Company, Station 301 on Facebook said all people were able to get out of their cars, including one that was nudged against the building. There was also a large fluid and debris field.

Medics attended to all occupants at the scene and two drivers were taken to local hospitals. There’s no word on their conditions.

