Local

2 people taken to hospital after car crashes into Whitehall Dairy Queen

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Two people were taken to local hospitals after a two-car crash where one hit a Dairy Queen in Whitehall.

PHOTOS: Car crashes into Whitehall Dairy Queen

According to Allegheny County 911, police and fire units responded to the 2700 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard at 7:11 p.m.

Our crew at the scene saw two damaged cars at the scene.

Whitehall Fire Company, Station 301 on Facebook said all people were able to get out of their cars, including one that was nudged against the building. There was also a large fluid and debris field.

Medics attended to all occupants at the scene and two drivers were taken to local hospitals. There’s no word on their conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Over $200k in debt for Pittsburgh Career Institute students to be cancelled, AG ensures
  • Steelers get huge T.J. Watt injury news
  • Butler County family believes fire that left them homeless was sparked by their pet pig
  • VIDEO: City of Pittsburgh homicide numbers down in 2023 after record-breaking amount in 2022
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read