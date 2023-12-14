2 people taken to hospital after crash near Baldwin

BALDWIN, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Pleasant Hills and Baldwin border.

According to the South Baldwin Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook, the crash happened near the intersection of Brownsville and Curry Hollow roads.

Allegheny County 911 said two people were taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s no word on their condition.

South Baldwin Volunteer Fire Company is asking the public to avoid the area.

